Construction continues at Albuquerque Sunport

“We ran into some issues with our electrical contractor and ended up having to switch to a different company that’s what’s caused the majority of the delay,” she said.

Kitts said the work is going much faster now that the new contractor has taken over. She expects the project to wrap up in June or July 2019.

New seating, better lighting, and more electrical outlets are just a few things travelers will notice at the Sunport.

However, once the $30 million project is complete, construction at the airport won't be over.

“We are going to be doing another project very similar on the secure side which will update all of the gates, all of the outlets and things over there, bringing more electrical outlets and things that people have been requesting for a long time, “ Kitts said.