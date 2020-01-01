Construction jobs on the rise in New Mexico

The shortage of qualified construction workers across the country — and in Southeast New Mexico — is the only thing holding the Carlsbad and Hobbs areas from even more construction, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

“If we could build 2,000 apartments overnight, we could fill them immediately,” said Missi Currier, CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Lea County. “In residential, we are far behind where we need to be.”

Carlsbad had four hotels under construction and another half-dozen in the works. Hobbs plans to break ground on a 32-bed Covenant Health hospital and a career technical education high school in 2020.

Even with all the residential, school and hospital construction happening, a large share of work is related to the building of new infrastructure and drilling pads for the oil industry.