Construction on Tin Can Alley ramps up

Right now, 11 local businesses signed on as tenants: 505 Southwestern, Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria, Brotique 505, Cocoa Flora, Epiphany Espresso, Guava Tree Cafe, Naturo, Nitro Fog Creamery, Pho Kup, Rustic Star Burgers, with the anchor tenant Santa Fe Brewing, and neighbor Stone Age Gym.

"We've got a little bit more food and definitely more rooftop patio," said developer Roy Solomon. "It's all the things that everyone has been looking for were just going to have a little bit more of it."

Tin Can Alley developers broke ground in late 2018, with the goal of opening at the end of the summer. That date has been changed, but Solomon said everything is now moving forward.

"The concrete will go in and from there, there will be the steel erection to get the steel and all the plumbing will go into the ground," he said.

Solomon said the container will begin to get cut according to the layout plans. While they do that, the new tenants are making their own preps.

The Green Jeans-inspired complex will feature many of the same spots.

"We're really trying to maximize speed, and our efficiency and everything that way," said Gabriel Amador, the owner of Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria.

Amador said they've been working on their design for the new container over the past year. He said he's even shipping in a new 7,000 pound homemade oven from Italy.

"With the mix that were going to have in there, I think we're going to have a little more synergy as far as our flow in the building. We're really focusing on that," said Amador.

The Tin Can Alley will feature a play area for children, a shared courtyard and more than 300 parking spaces.

Solomon said there will be four entrances. They are also adding a lane to Alameda to ease congestion.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2020.