Construction to begin on stretch of 4th Street between I-40 and Montano

“We are moving quickly to improve our roadways while most folks are staying home to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a release. “This section of 4th Street in the valley is heavily traveled and dotted with local businesses. A new road surface and new striping will help people get to these local businesses when they can—and support the construction industry to speed our economic recovery.”

Starting Wednesday, the project will cause various lane closures through May 31. Officials say roadway striping will happen overnight after the rehabilitation period.