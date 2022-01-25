Consumer advocates warn of cryptocurrency scams

Many apps make it easy to purchase cryptocurrency – even fractions of it – but people need to be careful.

"You might try to sign on to a platform, download an app to invest in cryptocurrency and you might think it's a legitimate avenue to buy something like Bitcoin, but it's actually a fake app," Carreon pointed out.

Nowadays, you may notice that certain retailers will accept cryptocurrency as payment. However, scam artists are catching on to that and are even tricking people into paying them for what turns out to be nothing.

Consumer advocates recommend doing your research on legitimate investment apps. Advocates also recommend protecting it as you would protect your money and remember that the market can be very rocky.