Consumer advocates warn of Venmo scam

Colton Shone
Created: April 25, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Consumer advocates are warning people about a scam involving the money sending app Venmo.
"You'll get alert saying someone is trying to wire you money. It'll be somebody you don’t recognize. You'll go into it and see a message say, ‘Oh I sent this to you by accident. Can you just accept it and send the money back to me?’” said Matthew Mora with the Better Business Bureau of New Mexico.
Mora said the person who “accidentally” sent the cash does so with a stolen credit card. If the money is accepted and sent back, during the pending stage the money will leave the person’s account, but the money the scammer sent won't clear.
"Any person would want to send the money back. Any decent person would want to send that money back because it's not mine, it was an accident,” Mora said.
Mora said to only use payment apps with people you know. You can also ask the sender to cancel the money being sent to you. If they don’t cancel and continue persuading you to send it back, that should indicate a red flag.
