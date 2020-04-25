Consumer advocates warn of Venmo scam | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Consumer advocates warn of Venmo scam

Colton Shone
Created: April 25, 2020 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Consumer advocates are warning people about a scam involving the money sending app Venmo.

"You'll get alert saying someone is trying to wire you money. It'll be somebody you don’t recognize. You'll go into it and see a message say, ‘Oh I sent this to you by accident. Can you just accept it and send the money back to me?’” said Matthew Mora with the Better Business Bureau of New Mexico.

Advertisement

Mora said the person who “accidentally” sent the cash does so with a stolen credit card. If the money is accepted and sent back, during the pending stage the money will leave the person’s account, but the money the scammer sent won't clear.

"Any person would want to send the money back. Any decent person would want to send that money back because it's not mine, it was an accident,” Mora said.

Mora said to only use payment apps with people you know. You can also ask the sender to cancel the money being sent to you. If they don’t cancel and continue persuading you to send it back, that should indicate a red flag.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
Doctors urge people not to ignore symptoms of non-COVID-19 health conditions
Doctors urge people not to ignore symptoms of non-COVID-19 health conditions
UNMH Division Chief of Infectious Diseases gives advice on recovering from COVID-19 at home
UNMH Division Chief of Infectious Diseases gives advice on recovering from COVID-19 at home
Albuquerque police search for missing sisters
9-year-old Isabella Vigil (left) and 11-year-old Angelina Vigil (right)
Consumer advocates warn of Venmo scam
Consumer advocates warn of Venmo scam
Advertisement


UNMH Division Chief of Infectious Diseases gives advice on recovering from COVID-19 at home
UNMH Division Chief of Infectious Diseases gives advice on recovering from COVID-19 at home
New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
Limited animal welfare services make it harder for pet owners to reunite with lost pets
Limited animal welfare services make it harder for pet owners to reunite with lost pets
UNM students ask for Asian and Pacific Islander resource center after experiencing COVID-19 racism
UNM students ask for Asian and Pacific Islander resource center after experiencing COVID-19 racism
Doctors urge people not to ignore symptoms of non-COVID-19 health conditions
Doctors urge people not to ignore symptoms of non-COVID-19 health conditions