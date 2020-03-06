Consumer advocates warn people about coronavirus 'cure' scams

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Consumer advocate officials are warning people to be cautious of scams that sell “cures” for coronavirus. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there is currently no vaccine available for coronavirus.
"We're seeing these all natural products and what they're doing is they're saying they're preventing the coronavirus or stopping it in its tracks,” said Matthew Mora with the Better Business Bureau of New Mexico.
During a congressional committee hearing this week, Amazon officials said they’ve been removing product listings from their site that claim to be a cure for the virus.
"We've removed proactively more than a million products making false claims and tens of thousands of products that were attempting to price gouge customers,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Amazon.
Officials are also cracking down on price gouging as well, as prices have skyrocketed from third party sellers on sites like Amazon and Walmart.
Mora also said to be wary of crowdfunding scams for coronavirus.
"We saw one where somebody was asking for money to be able to start researching a vaccine for coronavirus,” Mora said.
Officials said not to click on any suspicious emails about the coronavirus because clicking those links can leave people vulnerable to hacking.
