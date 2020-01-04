Consumer group wants review of shutdown costs at coal plant | KOB 4
Consumer group wants review of shutdown costs at coal plant

The Associated Press
Updated: January 04, 2020 11:37 AM
Created: January 04, 2020 11:30 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An advocacy group for utility customers urged the New Mexico Supreme Court  to allow state utility regulators more time to vet a proposal to close a major coal-fired power plant and divvy up shutdown costs.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and leading state legislators have urged the state's top court to intervene quickly in utility proceedings to ensure implementation of the so-called Energy Transition Act that puts New Mexico on a mandated path toward zero-carbon electricity by 2045.

Mariel Nanasi of the New Energy Economy consumer group wants utility regulators to determine how to fairly divide roughly $360 million in coal-plant shutdown costs between utility investors and consumers.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

