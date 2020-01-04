Consumer group wants review of shutdown costs at coal plant

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An advocacy group for utility customers urged the New Mexico Supreme Court to allow state utility regulators more time to vet a proposal to close a major coal-fired power plant and divvy up shutdown costs.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and leading state legislators have urged the state's top court to intervene quickly in utility proceedings to ensure implementation of the so-called Energy Transition Act that puts New Mexico on a mandated path toward zero-carbon electricity by 2045.