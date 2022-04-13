Consumers are cutting back as US inflation hits 8.5%

33% of people surveyed have canceled a monthly subscription

32% have switched a name-brand product with a generic one

20% had to borrow money

"What we're finding is, people who make less than $50,000 a year, they are constantly checking household expenses," White said. "We find often that with these families, in particular, the cost rises that we've seen have fallen disproportionately on lower-income households, food and energy."

White says the Feds have raised interest rates in response to inflation and analysts are keeping an eye on their next moves.

"If they raise rates too quickly, there is a risk that the economy will suffer and, if the economy suffers, people will spend less in general, overall, regardless of what inflation numbers might be," White explained.

As new budgets play out, it may be a rough next few months for some New Mexicans.