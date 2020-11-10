Contractor sues over work at US nuclear waste repository | KOB 4
Contractor sues over work at US nuclear waste repository

The Associated Press
Created: November 10, 2020 06:24 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A contracting company is suing the manager of the U.S. government's nuclear waste dump.

Critical Applications Alliance alleges in a federal lawsuit that Nuclear Waste Partnership breached its contract to rebuild the repository's air system.

The contractor was hired in 2018 to build the ventilation system at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant for $135 million but the contract was terminated in August.

The lawsuit argues that the project was troubled from the start, suffering from delays and frequent design changes resulting from Nuclear Waste Partnership’s inexperience in major construction projects.

Nuclear Waste Partnership declined to comment on the pending litigation.


