Controversial gallery set to open in Belen
Marian Camacho
July 18, 2019 07:06 AM
BELEN, N.M. - A controversial art gallery is set to open in Belen this weekend.
The museum will feature the artwork of Judy Chicago.
For months, city leaders and residents have been in talks over whether the museum should even open. Some say Chicago's artwork is considered "pornographic," while others say the museum is an economic opportunity for the city.
Today the museum will host a preview. The grand opening is set for this Saturday, coinciding with Chicago's 80th birthday.
