Convention Center hosts International Auto Show
April 02, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 16th annual New Mexico International Auto Show will be at the Convention Center this weekend. Motor Trend and the New Mexico Auto Dealers Association are getting in gear for the event.
"We're also going to have family cars, we're gonna have the muscle cars, a great group of cars to bring to everyone this year," said Charles Henson, the New Mexico Auto Dealers Association president.
Henson says to be on the lookout for new features hitting the road soon on 2020 vehicles.
"One of the big changes this year is the advancements of the technology that's in these cars," he said. "It's amazing."
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for military and seniors. Kids 12 and under get in free.
