Convention Center hosts International Auto Show | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Convention Center hosts International Auto Show

Hawker Vanguard
April 02, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 16th annual New Mexico International Auto Show will be at the Convention Center this weekend. Motor Trend and the New Mexico Auto Dealers Association are getting in gear for the event.

Advertisement

"We're also going to have family cars, we're gonna have the muscle cars, a great group of cars to bring to everyone this year," said Charles Henson, the New Mexico Auto Dealers Association president.

Henson says to be on the lookout for new features hitting the road soon on 2020 vehicles.

"One of the big changes this year is the advancements of the technology that's in these cars," he said. "It's amazing."

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for military and seniors. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: April 02, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: April 02, 2019 09:56 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home
Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home
Completion date set back for 4th Street revitalization project
Completion date set back for 4th Street revitalization project
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
New Mesa del Sol project breaks ground
New Mesa del Sol project breaks ground
Advertisement




ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
Surveillance video shows thief who stole wedding rings
Surveillance video of the man who broke into a northeast Albuquerque home
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Convention Center hosts International Auto Show
Convention Center hosts International Auto Show
Santa Fe school board considering posting vaccination exemption percentages
Santa Fe school board considering posting vaccination exemption percentages