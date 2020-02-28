Convicted New Mexico sect leader seeks new trial

Lawyers say a 2006 psychological assessment of a girl from Uganda “showed no signs psychologically of being traumatized or depressed and denied abuse.”

While the state previously disclosed a summary of the doctor’s evaluation, it failed to seek or actually disclose any records related to the actual exam, Hart stated. Those medical records are now undergoing an in-camera review before 13th Judicial District Judge Amanda Villalobos in a related case.

Deborah Green and her husband, James, also a co-leader of the sect, were arrested in August 2017 after authorities raided the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps’ secluded Fence Lake compound in western New Mexico after a two-year investigation into concerns about child abuse.

Former sect members said the abuse dated back years. Cibola County Undersheriff Michael Munk said the former members described leaders treating followers like slaves and physically beating children.

He also said the sect had evaded law enforcement by moving and operating in seclusion.

In Deborah Green’s defense, her attorney said the accusations against her had stemmed from the vendettas of former sect members, and that the victim in the case had changed her story over the years.

The Greens opened Free Love Ministries in 1982 with four communal houses in Sacramento, California. The Greens had little ministry training but attracted about 50 members and operated a military structure.

Fence Lake is 119 miles (191.5 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.