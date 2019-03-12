Children with autism find fun, motor skill improvement at local trampoline park | KOB 4
Children with autism find fun, motor skill improvement at local trampoline park

Casey Torres
March 12, 2019 11:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M— A trampoline park in northeast Albuquerque is a place where children with autism love to jump up and down.

Occupational therapists with Theraplay took 43 children to Cool Springz twice a week for a little over a month.

They said the children learned how to become familiar with the park by learning a routine that starts when they enter the building and ends when they leave the park.

Therapists and parents said they have seen an improvement in motor and social skills since.

The owner of Cool Springz, Tamara Portnoy, said she has partnered up with other groups as well and hopes to continue to do so in the future in order for all children to have a place where they can have fun.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

