Cooler temps arrive for Wednesday, wind and fire danger remain

Steve Stucker
Updated: April 13, 2022 07:56 AM
Created: April 13, 2022 07:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A cold front has brought cooler temperatures into the area for Wednesday but winds still remain.

Gusts will be upwards of 40 MPH or more in areas northeast of Santa Fe and Albuquerque, especially, where crews continue to battle the Hermits Peak Fire.

In Ruidoso, temperatures will be in the 50s and west winds at 20 to 30 MPH will develop in the afternoon as crews continue to battle the McBride Fire. In Belen, temperatures will linger in the low-60s with WNW winds of 15 to 25 MPH as crews battle the nearby Big Hole Fire

We are saluting the brave human beings fighting the wildfires across the state as we take a look at conditions for Wednesday. 

