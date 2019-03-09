Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque

Joy Wang
March 09, 2019 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Biologists have been studying Cooper's hawks in Albuquerque for years. In the last three weeks, two hawks were found dead.

Cooper's hawks aren't endangered, but they are protected by law. It's illegal to shoot them.

"About two and a half weeks ago we had a banded hawk, on that was previously tagged, that was found dead," said Brian Millsap of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "About a week later in the exact same nesting territory, there was another bird found dead."

Millsap has studied that first bird since it was banded in 2013. 

"I personally feel bad because I know the bird, I've studied it," he said. "She had been there and raised young every year until this year and then she's dead now."

New Mexico Game and Fish is in charge of the investigation.

Joy Wang


Updated: March 09, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: March 09, 2019 04:44 PM

