Pedestrian killed in early morning crash | KOB 4
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Marian Camacho
February 26, 2019 12:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies spent the morning investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday.

It happened on Coors near Rio Bravo. Coors was shut down for hours while investigators combed the scene.

The identification of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 26, 2019 12:55 PM

