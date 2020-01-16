'Cornhole for a Cure' aims to raise money for type 1 diabetes research

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A fundraiser is aiming to help New Mexicans who are living with type 1 diabetes.
Cornhole for the Cure will take place Saturday at Del Norte Sports and Wellness.
“It’s important that we're part of the community,” said Fred Slow, assistant general manager of Del Norte Sports and Wellness. “And to be part of the community, we have to reach out to those that have already inserted themselves into and juvenile diabetes has a special place in our heart.”
All the money that is raised will go toward research.
“It can happen at any time, anywhere,” said Janna Harrison, development coordinator for the New Mexico chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. “It’s an auto immune disease. We don't know the cause, we don’t know why we don’t know-- if its genetic or environmental.
Winners of the event will receive cash prizes. There will also be raffles, vendor—and a cornhole board will be auctioned off.
The event costs $60 per person.
