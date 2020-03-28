Coronavirus delays census operations nationwide, how census advocates are adjusting

“We are getting nervous because there's so much happening around community gatherings. There's a lot of talk around social distancing. All of that is important, but in addition we still need to get the word out that census is happening,” Bounkeuna said.

Advocates are beginning to utilize social media, phone banking, and sending translated materials to community leaders via text, email and mailers.

“I think it's really important for our community, Asian Pacific islanders, to really get excited about the census, right, because this is a way we can show for New Mexico and the entire nation that an Asian Pacific islander community exists within our state that we matter,” Bounkeuna said. “That we should be counted, that our voices should be heard, and our need should be also serviced too.”

According to the latest numbers, 23% of New Mexico residents have responded to the census and 31.6% have responded nationwide.



