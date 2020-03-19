Coronavirus isolation poses possible threats to victims of domestic violence

The perpetrator might be upset they can’t go to work or hang out with friends. Meanwhile, the victim feels they don’t have enough money to move away or someone to reach out to.

“Not all of our clients that come to DCRC are separated from their offenders,” explained Tafoya. “So we still have a percentage of people who are with their offender seeking services, so we have them to worry about cause they're already in danger. And because we believe that the time spent in frustration being on lockdown if you will.”

A lot of times a perpetrator will try to keep the victim away from friends and family. Staying at home increases those chances. Kids often have to see all that with no place to go.

Resources are available. More than ever, CYFD and DVRC are asking neighbors to call if they hear something.

“If there are children in the household and you hear something crazy going on, call the police immediately,” said Tafoya. “They probably need help. Sometimes having somebody make that call for us sometimes is the door open that we need in order to get the help.”

CYFD also relies on the public to report suspected child abuse or neglect. They're still doing checkups, but being smart.

“We rely so much on the community. On all New Mexicans to help keep children safe in the community,” said CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock. “I mean it's really the public that's on the frontline, and anytime we have orders for children to be less visible in the public eye such as where we are now with the pandemic, and really encouraging folks to stay home and schools being closed. That means by definition there are less eyes on these children.”

Click here to find a list of resources for victims of domestic abuse or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.