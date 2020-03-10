Coronavirus: New Mexico residents still stranded on Grand Princess cruise ship

“Every so often we've seen them take people and bring them to another tent, which is scary because it’s right under our balcony,” said Rizzo, over the phone. “We've learned that people running a fever are taken there and further evaluated.”

She said guests were asked to stay in their rooms since last Thursday.

“Once you leave your cabin, your mask has to stay on at all times,” said Rizzo. “We have to put a mask on to open the door and get our food.”

After the ship docked, the hope of good news quickly faded.

“We're thinking ‘Oh well. We'll get off and get tested’ and we were thinking ‘If we test negative we will just get to go home.' We plan to self-quarantine,” said Rizzo. “Now we’re being told we won’t be tested until we get to an Air Force base.”

Now, they are running out of patience, needed medication, and hope they'll be home soon.

“It just gets a little frustrating when we see all of the cabins around us leaving and talking to people on balconies that are leaving,” she said.

Rizzo said she is very frustrated, and she feels like our state is not doing enough. According to the NBC affiliate in Nevada, residents on the ship are being flown back home if they test negative for coronavirus.

They are then being told to self-quarantine. Rizzo said in her case, they are still being required to fly to an Air Force base elsewhere.