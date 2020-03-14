Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health has ordered nursing homes to limit visitation for patients receiving end-of-life care to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
The order also targets adult day care, assisted living facilities, hospice and rehabilitation for older patients.
Facilities are strongly encouraged to implement visitation restrictions if they provide housing for older adults.
The DOH also created a list of measure that facilities should take for those limited visitors:
The Aging and Long-Term Services Department will be offering alternative ways for visitors to remain in contact with their loved ones via electronic devices.
For general health questions related to the coronavirus, call the NMDOH hotline at 1-855-600-3453
