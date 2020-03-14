Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation

Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 14, 2020 04:57 PM
Created: March 14, 2020 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health has ordered nursing homes to limit visitation for patients receiving end-of-life care to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The order also targets adult day care, assisted living facilities, hospice and rehabilitation for older patients.

Advertisement

Facilities are strongly encouraged to implement visitation restrictions if they provide housing for older adults.

The DOH also created a list of measure that facilities should take for those limited visitors:

  • They should have their temperatures taken as a condition of entry, and visitors with a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit or signs of respiratory infection should be barred from entry and advised to seek medical attention;
  • Upon entry, they should thoroughly wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available; 
  • They should be escorted by facility staff to and from the patient’s room;
  • At no time should they be out of the room unescorted.

The Aging and Long-Term Services Department will be offering alternative ways for visitors to remain in contact with their loved ones via electronic devices.

For general health questions related to the coronavirus, call the NMDOH hotline at 1-855-600-3453


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

People utilizing drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Albuquerque
People utilizing drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Albuquerque
APD: At least 4 shot, 1 dead in SE ABQ
APD: At least 4 shot, 1 dead in SE ABQ
Stores trying to keep up with demand in New Mexico
Stores trying to keep up with demand in New Mexico
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Advertisement


3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
CNM suspends on-campus courses for 3 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns
undefined
Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation
Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation
Presbyterian to begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 screenings
Presbyterian to begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 screenings
Pueblo of Pojoaque to close casinos for 2 weeks
Pueblo of Pojoaque to close casinos for 2 weeks