Coronavirus stimulus funds: How to recognize your IRS prepaid debit card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The IRS is sending out prepaid debit cards to four million people across the country, but some people have confused the stimulus money for junk mail or a scam.
Cecilia Webb reached out to the KOB 4 Investigates Team after believing what her parents received in the mail was an IRS scam.
“They were telling me they got their stimulus in the mail, but they got it via a debit card and I said, “That's unusual,” said Cecilia Webb.
“It leads one to believe that it's in fact a stimulus check when it really is a deceit to the elderly,” Webb said.
Webb said the card is issued through MetaBank. According to the IRS, MetaBank is the official financial agent for the U.S. debit card system.
Federal officials recently started sending out the prepaid cards to people who are eligible for a stimulus payment in cases where the government doesn’t have that person’s banking information on file.
So how do you recognize a legitimate economic impact payment card?
