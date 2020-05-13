Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced the third extension of the executive order during an online town hall Tuesday.

Across New Mexico, more than 5,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 amid 219 related deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned that lifting stay-at-home orders too quickly could lead to serious consequences, both in deaths and economic hardship. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has continued to push states to act to right a free-falling economy.