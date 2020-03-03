Coronavirus test kits now available in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Created: March 03, 2020 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The state health department announced Wednesday that they have the ability to test patients for the coronavirus with test kits provided by the CDC. The test kits allow medical professional to test patients without having to send test samples out of the state.
The New Mexico Department of Health said they are currently monitoring 30 people in the state who have self-quarantined, but have not yet administered any tests.
"Yeah, so travelers that have returned from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy within the last 14 days, we're touching base with the travelers, making sure they understand the symptoms of novel coronavirus and we're working with them to document their temperatures twice a day,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Michael Landen.
Neighboring states Texas, Arizona and Utah all have at least one confirmed case of the virus.
State officials said if the virus spreads throughout the state they would consider closing schools or cancelling big gatherings.
With flu season starting up in the state, medical professional also want to remind people that the symptoms of coronavirus are more flu-like than allergy-like.
