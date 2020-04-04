Coronavirus threatens city budget

Retail businesses make up about 25 percent of the city’s gross receipts tax, according to Bhakta.

"As you can see, many of the stores are closed and certainly there would be an impact because of that,” said Bhakta.

Officials say we won’t know how much of an impact the coronavirus will have on the city’s budget until the pandemic is over. However, Bhakta said the city hopes to offset some of those losses with help from the federal government.

"I'm cautious on how the revenues will decline and at the same time we’re really lobbying and we are optimistic that we'll be allowed to draw lost revenues from all these programs we talk about,” he said.

Lawmakers recently passed a $2 trillion relief package to help businesses and people affected by COVID-19.

When asked if the city would have to consider layoffs to balance the budget, Bhakta said they haven't reached that point yet.

"Of course, there would be some belt-tightening in times like this but I'm not looking at those kinds of drastic measures yet," he said.

Bhakta also said using money from the city’s reserves would be a possibility.