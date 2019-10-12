Corrales fire department looking to get rid of firewood

"We come in here and try to minimize the fuel load and then we stack the firewood,” said Corrales Fire Chief Anthony Martinez. “So if I can’t sell it or get rid of it quickly then that's kind of in its own way–another fire hazard, so we really need to get rid of this wood. Hopefully this year."

People can purchase a $10 permit at the Corrales village hall that will pay for a half-cord of firewood from the fire department.