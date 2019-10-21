Corrales hosts 11th annual Trick 'r Trunk event | KOB 4
Corrales hosts 11th annual Trick 'r Trunk event

Casey Torres
October 22, 2019 08:02 AM

CORRALES, N.M. — Trick-or-treating is a fun time for the entire family. However, neighborhoods in the Village of Corrales can feel like a trek for kids. Since most homes take up about an acre of land, it can take trick-or-treaters almost all night to collect candy.

Coyotes, raccoons, and skunks also steer families away. That's why the village is throwing their annual Trick 'r Trunk Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Corrales Soccer Fields.

Lynn Siberts, the director for the village's Parks and Recreation Department, said it's a safer option for families to satisfy their sweet tooth.

"We do have the police department here, our fire department is here. All of our parks and rec. We have a ton of other village employees that are at this event as well. So I mean this is a pretty safe," he said.

It's also a fast way to fill up Jack O'Lanterns or spooky bags. Siberts said vehicles run out of candy in about an hour, so any candy donations are welcomed.

Last year, they had over 100 kids at the event. There is also a hot-air balloon glow show, a bonfire, and other attractions.

About 150 vehicles, and some tractors, are expected to show up completely decorated in the Halloween spirit.

Casey Torres


Updated: October 22, 2019 08:02 AM
Created: October 21, 2019 12:28 PM

