Corrections officer arrested following suspected drunk driving crash
Marian Camacho
May 27, 2019 10:14 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - A corrections officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center has been arrested and charged following a drunk driving crash over the weekend.
According to a criminal complaint, Claudia Cabrera told officers she took off after getting in a fight with her girlfriend. Police say she crashed her car into a wall on the way home.
The criminal complaint states that she failed field sobriety tests.
Cabrera has been charged with aggravated drunk driving and damage to property. She has been released on her own recognizance and is expected in court in July.
MDC spokeswoman Candace Hopkins says Cabrera's arrest has prompted an administrative investigation by MDC officials.
