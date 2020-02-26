Cost of Bernalillo County's new headquarters nearly doubles | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Cost of Bernalillo County's new headquarters nearly doubles

Kai Porter
Updated: February 26, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: February 26, 2020 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The cost to renovate Bernalillo County’s headquarters has increased from $33 million to $64.8 million.

Construction is already underway on the Alvarado Square building in downtown Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Currently, the county's offices are spread out between six different buildings around the city.

The county is building the new headquarters to move most of their staff members and customer services under one roof. Bernalillo County Spokesperson Tia Bland said 800 employees will work in the building, which is set to open in March next year.

The county purchased the 40-year-old building for $2.7 million in 2017.

On Feb. 25, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve an additional $3 million to re-stucco the building, add more parking spaces, and build a rooftop patio.

"I’d sort of compare it to moving into a new home,” Bland said. “You purchase the new home, but once you're inside, there are a list of projects that you'd like to complete or know that you need to complete down the road, and as resources are available, you complete those projects."

Bland said the project is not over budget and the county has the money to pay for it.

"The county has a list of needs, projects that need to be completed that enhance the project, but you complete those as money becomes available,” Bland said. “The past couple of years, the county has done a pretty good job of good financial strategic planning and conservative budgeting, which basically allows for a savings pot of money to be created as a result of departments not really utilizing their entire budgets at the end of each fiscal year.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mom charged with boiling pets found competent to stand trial
Mom charged with boiling pets found competent to stand trial
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life
Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after reports of a possible shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Coronavirus: How are state health officials preparing? How is it affecting the economy?
Coronavirus: How are state health officials preparing? How is it affecting the economy?
Advertisement


APS reminds school principals about immigration policies
APS reminds school principals about immigration policies
Bernalillo Co. commissioners introduce resolution to help fund new hotel
Bernalillo Co. commissioners introduce resolution to help fund new hotel
Family pays thousands in car repairs after rats wreak havoc under the hood
Family pays thousands in car repairs after rats wreak havoc under the hood
Cost of Bernalillo County's new headquarters nearly doubles
Cost of Bernalillo County's new headquarters nearly doubles
Albuquerque school district announces 39 school chief applicants
Albuquerque school district announces 39 school chief applicants