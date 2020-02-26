Cost of Bernalillo County's new headquarters nearly doubles

The county purchased the 40-year-old building for $2.7 million in 2017.

On Feb. 25, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve an additional $3 million to re-stucco the building, add more parking spaces, and build a rooftop patio.

"I’d sort of compare it to moving into a new home,” Bland said. “You purchase the new home, but once you're inside, there are a list of projects that you'd like to complete or know that you need to complete down the road, and as resources are available, you complete those projects."

Bland said the project is not over budget and the county has the money to pay for it.

"The county has a list of needs, projects that need to be completed that enhance the project, but you complete those as money becomes available,” Bland said. “The past couple of years, the county has done a pretty good job of good financial strategic planning and conservative budgeting, which basically allows for a savings pot of money to be created as a result of departments not really utilizing their entire budgets at the end of each fiscal year.”