Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines | KOB 4
ALERT > Polls for New Mexico's Primary Election are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Click here to find a voting site.
Advertisement

Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines

Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2020 03:19 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Cottonwood Mall is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, June 3 with some new safety changes.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, mall management is asking customers to  practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from other people. People are also encouraged to wear a mask, avoid gathering in groups and adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines of individual tenants.

Advertisement

In addition to these practices, mall management will be ramping up cleaning and making sure hand-sanitizer stations are stocked for public use.

The mall will operate Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Reopening for individual tenants may vary.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Jon Jones helps clean up after chaos in downtown Albuquerque
Jon Jones helps clean up after chaos in downtown Albuquerque
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs
Central remains closed following night of riots
Central remains closed following night of riots
Advertisement


Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines
Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Navajo Nation reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs