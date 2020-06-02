Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Cottonwood Mall is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, June 3 with some new safety changes.
In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, mall management is asking customers to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from other people. People are also encouraged to wear a mask, avoid gathering in groups and adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines of individual tenants.
In addition to these practices, mall management will be ramping up cleaning and making sure hand-sanitizer stations are stocked for public use.
The mall will operate Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Reopening for individual tenants may vary.
