Could businesses in New Mexico see COVID-19 restrictions return?

Kai Porter: You said everything's still on the table. Would that be a last resort for you? Is that kind of like the last thing you want to do is bring restrictions back?

Gov. Lujan Grisham: Like extra last. Last and then something, something, something. And here's the reason – more than the economy, more than the uncertainty for business, we want people to have confidence. I do too. Now that we have tools, they have the science behind that confidence, that we can get to a normal, and if you have to use these tools, these extreme tools, we minimize people's confidence that, in fact, we can use science to control this pandemic.

Last week the governor required COVID-19 vaccines for all workers in certain medical close-contact congregate settings, like hospitals, nursing homes and jails. School teachers and staff in the state are also required to be vaccinated, but they can also get tested regularly if they don't get the vaccine.