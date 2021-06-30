Could the monsoon ruin fireworks displays on the 4th of July?

Tommy Lopez
Updated: June 30, 2021 10:30 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The monsoon could put a damper on Fourth of July celebrations.
The forecast says there is a chance of rain across the state on the holiday.
Albuquerque is hosting a fireworks celebration at Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday. The city didn't respond to a request for comment about potential backup plans.
A spokesperson for the City of Rio Rancho said they are hoping the weather will cooperate for the fireworks show at the new Campus Park. The city is prepared to hold the fireworks show at a later date if it rains.
The Isotopes also have fireworks planned for their games on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are still available.
