Councilman Davis puts BCSO sheriff on blast, opposes deployment of federal agents to ABQ

On the same day news reports announce the Trump’s ICE is looking to send Portland-style feds to ABQ, our Sheriff makes plans to visit Trump in-person to “update” him on Abq needs. If these feds show up here, know who to blame... #nmpol — Pat Davis (@PatDavisNM) July 21, 2020

“Well the sheriff has never been our partner really in any of these police reform efforts, I mean, he's been the last sort of the last man standing at the OK corral in terms of fighting cameras and police accountability,” Davis said.

Other city leaders, including Mayor Keller, also said they don’t want federal agents to come to Albuquerque. Albuquerque city attorney Esteban Aguilar Jr. cited federal agents’ actions over protests in Portland saying those forces “will break the trust APD and our community have invested years in rebuilding. We did not request this and do not need it. If the Sheriff really wanted to help, he would be here following APD's lead, not in D.C. for a photo-op with Trump."

APD Chief Mike Geier echoed a similar sentiment.

"I truly hope this is a not just a cheap political stunt that will only make our city less safe. We coordinate with our federal law enforcement partners every day. What is being described is not real crime fighting—it's politics standing in the way of police work,” he said.

Bottom line—Davis reiterated that federal officers are not welcome in the city.

“If the federal government wants to send federal officers into Albuquerque, there's very little we can do to stop them, but we damn sure don't have to cooperate with them, and we've made that clear our law says that our police department wants to support federal agents who are targeting undocumented, or any immigrants in our city,” Davis said. “We won't be supporting federal efforts to break up lawful protest, we've been working with protesters on both sides better in the last few weeks than we did when we began, and so we don't need their help.”

Davis said if it gets to the point where they need to seek injunctions like Portland lawmakers have, they will.

KOB 4 reached out to BCSO for comment, but a spokesperson said there was nothing they could provide us until the sheriff has his public safety meeting with the president Wednesday.