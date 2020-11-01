Councilman Davis, Sena to introduce bill that would give workers paid time off | KOB 4
Councilman Davis, Sena to introduce bill that would give workers paid time off

Kai Porter
Updated: November 01, 2020 09:59 PM
Created: November 01, 2020 05:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council is planning to introduce a bill Monday that would require paid time off for most workers in Albuquerque. 

Similar bills have failed over the past five years, but co-sponsors of the bill said they’re hopeful this time will be different. 

"Polls said the majority of people want this in the city of Albuquerque,” said City Councilman Pat Davis.

Councilman Davis is sponsoring the bill alongside Councilor Lan Sena. The bill would require most businesses in Albuquerque to offer paid time off to workers.

"This is for major employers. It's going to cover most employees in the first of January,” Davis said.

If the bill passes, businesses with ten or more employees would be required to provide paid time off beginning January 2021. Workers would earn one hour for every 31 hours clocked, with a cap at 56 hours or seven days. In January 2022, the law would expand to businesses with three or more employees.

Similar bills requiring paid sick leave have failed in the past, but Davis said this bill is broader. 

"To be fair, we heard from businesses who said the last version of this was too complicated and too hard to administer for sick leave, and they wanted more flexibility, so this bill does just that,” Davis said. “It's very similar to the leave that every employer has to provide right now under federal pandemic laws, and it just says that if someone works full time they get access to paid leave."

KOB 4 reached out to the New Mexico Restaurant Association for a response. A spokesperson said, “Businesses are already required to provide sick leave for COVID-positive employees under the Families First Coronavirus Act. It is unfortunate that the Albuquerque City Council continues to introduce ordinances during this time that will require more from restaurants that are barely able to keep their doors open as it is.”

The city council won’t take any action Monday since the bill is just being introduced.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

