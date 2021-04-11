Counterprotesters flock to Civic Plaza in response to rumored Proud Boy rally

“You're all about hate and that's not what we're about. Albuquerque is about the diversity of the people here and we are working for liberation and inclusion and equity,” Bentrup said.

During the protest, there was a moment of tension between a man and a slew of counter-protesters. The man showed up to the rally with his family, a rifle, and a sign, then stood across the street. He told the crowd that he wasn’t a member of the Proud Boys.

APD later detained that individual at the entrance of the Albuquerque Convention Center and said he would be cited. It’s still unclear what the citation is for.

While the Proud Boys did not make an appearance, there were numerous rumors that indicated the hate group would be hosting events nationwide. Counterprotesters said they anticipated Proud Boys would be in Albuquerque, too. APD and Mayor Keller said they were prepared for any outcome.

“We don't want to see this in our town, and so I think that's important for them to hear,” Mayor Keller said during a weekend press conference. “We will not be pushed around by a couple of Facebook posts or Proud Boys who try to intimidate us.”