Counties in northwest part of the state see surge in COVID-19 cases

Certain underlying conditions are more prevalent in Native American communities because of a systemic lack of access to health care. That population has 36 percent of the positive cases in our state.

“Native American communities have not received the same economic opportunities as other parts of our state,” explained Hager. “The fact that food and health care have not been available to those communities in the same way they have in other places means that in a situation where we have a public health emergency impacts are going to be felt greater in places where our system has not um been working well.”

The state has stepped up by delivering resources and thousands of meals to tribal communities. The health department said it has conducted extensive testing in Native American communities where clusters of cases exist.