Country singer Chevel Shepherd meets fans in Albuquerque

She said she wouldn’t have won without the help of her fans, so she wants to put on a concert for them in Farmington on Jan. 26 at the civic center. A time hasn't been set.

“It feels great because a long time ago, if I were to put a concert, I feel like not a lot of people will come cause I was still young and working in progressing myself,” Chevel said.

She said there’s more in the works, like a classic country album that will be all originals.

Chevel said it was coming soon, but didn’t give a date.

Chevel's parents, Robert and Julie, still couldn’t believe their daughter’s celebrity status as she hugged her fans, took pictures with them and signed her autograph on cowboy boots.

“When she was little, she always said that she loves to sing because singing has such and emotion and it makes people feel,” said Chevel’s mother, Julie. “And she likes to make people happy and to show that through her music.”

Chevel said she is happy and excited to sing for her fans in her home state.

“I can really feel the love and support, and it feels great to just know that my whole state is backing me,” said Chevel.