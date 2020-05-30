County clerk’s office prepares for upcoming state primaries

According to the clerk’s office, nearly 123,000 voters requested an absentee ballot for the primaries, but some people requested them too late to be mailed back. The clerk said those ballots will have to be dropped off in person.

"And so we sent out, a group last night even, at the very last minute. We hope they'll be at the proper mail boxes by Monday or Tuesday. If you get that, please vote it and take it into an early voting site. Do not mail it. If you're uncomfortable with that, you're welcomed to go to a voting site and vote in-person,” Stover said.