County clerk’s office prepares for upcoming state primaries

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 30, 2020 10:45 PM
Created: May 30, 2020 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the state primaries right around the corner, the Bernalillo County clerk offered guidance to voters about preparing for the big day.
"Absentee ballots, they need to be turned in by seven o'clock on Tuesday evening. Do not mail them. If you have an absentee ballot, do not mail it. Take it into a polling location,” said Linda Stover, Bernalillo County Clerk.
According to the clerk’s office, nearly 123,000 voters requested an absentee ballot for the primaries, but some people requested them too late to be mailed back. The clerk said those ballots will have to be dropped off in person.
"And so we sent out, a group last night even, at the very last minute. We hope they'll be at the proper mail boxes by Monday or Tuesday. If you get that, please vote it and take it into an early voting site. Do not mail it. If you're uncomfortable with that, you're welcomed to go to a voting site and vote in-person,” Stover said.
Sixteen thousand people have voted early in-person and 76,000 have sent in their absentee ballot. The county said they will be taking extra precautions for people who plan on going to the polls in-person.
People will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Poll workers will be sanitizing spaces after each other leaves.
