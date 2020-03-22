County detox center adds precautions to deal with coronavirus

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County detox center is taking new precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“In addition, a good majority of our staff has gone to telework and so unless they’re providing direct care for our clients, they’re teleworking from home and this is part of a larger directive from the county manager,” said Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, the county’s behavioral health services director.
The center has also installed hand washing stations, adjusted the number of clients to account for social distancing and are currently monitoring clients’ temperatures.
Additionally, UNM is the on-site clinical provider and able to assess potential patients and refer them to a screening site.
Chavez-Sanchez told KOB 4 a lot of measures were already in the works because it’s allergy season.
She stressed the importance of making sure people take care of themselves mentally during this pandemic.
“I think it’s really important to recognize while we – the community at large, nationwide and globally – are really focusing on public health and addressing physical, we want to do our part to make sure there’s mental health," she said.
According to Chavez-Sanchez, patients who are not able to get services on-campus can still call in for help.
