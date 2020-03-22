County detox center adds precautions to deal with coronavirus

Chavez-Sanchez told KOB 4 a lot of measures were already in the works because it’s allergy season.

She stressed the importance of making sure people take care of themselves mentally during this pandemic.

“I think it’s really important to recognize while we – the community at large, nationwide and globally – are really focusing on public health and addressing physical, we want to do our part to make sure there’s mental health," she said.

According to Chavez-Sanchez, patients who are not able to get services on-campus can still call in for help.

