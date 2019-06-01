County detox program helps people get the help they need

Officials said they get dozens of people a day but only a small percentage want to stay for the detox programs offered by the county.

"We offer them the detox program if they want to come in and detox for a few days," said David Webster, the program coordinator. "If they don't, we bus them to someplace safe."

Michael Robinson, a former PIIP patient, said the program has helped him keep a job and reunite with his family.

"Coming here kind of helped me clear my head to where I could get back on track and get back on my feet and that's what I'm doing now," he said.

For more information on the PIIP program or if you know someone who suffers from alcohol abuse, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or click here.