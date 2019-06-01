County detox program helps people get the help they need
Patrick Hayes
June 01, 2019 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An ongoing program ran by Bernalillo County officials is helping people get the help they need.
The Bernalillo County Public Inebriate Intervention Program, or PIIP, is a partnership between the University of New Mexico, the Albuquerque Police Department and the Albuquerque Fire Department.
Instead of taking someone to jail for public intoxication, officers and first responders can bring someone to the county detox center.
Officials said they get dozens of people a day but only a small percentage want to stay for the detox programs offered by the county.
"We offer them the detox program if they want to come in and detox for a few days," said David Webster, the program coordinator. "If they don't, we bus them to someplace safe."
Michael Robinson, a former PIIP patient, said the program has helped him keep a job and reunite with his family.
"Coming here kind of helped me clear my head to where I could get back on track and get back on my feet and that's what I'm doing now," he said.
For more information on the PIIP program or if you know someone who suffers from alcohol abuse, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or click here.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 01, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: June 01, 2019 09:26 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved