County names portion of road after civil rights leader | KOB 4
Advertisement

County names portion of road after civil rights leader

County names portion of road after civil rights leader

The Associated Press
Created: November 14, 2019 06:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Commissioners in New Mexico’s most populous county have named a portion of a busy road after one of the United States’ most recognizable Latina activists.
    
Bernalillo County Commissioners voted this week to rename part of Bridge Boulevard in Albuquerque’s South Valley as Avenida Dolores Huerta.
    
A native New Mexican, Huerta moved to California and later helped form the United Farm Workers union with Cesar Chavez in the 1960s. She has been an advocate for women and immigrants.
    
Avenida Dolores Huerta will run from the county boundary at the Rio Grande west to Isleta Boulevard. A park along the road was renamed for Huerta in 2017.
    
A portion of Bridge Boulevard from the river east to 4th Street falls within Albuquerque’s jurisdiction. The city plans to vote on a similar measure.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Caught on camera: Man tries to set house on fire in NW Albuquerque
Caught on camera: Man tries to set house on fire in NW Albuquerque
Isleta woman makes history by being first Native woman to lead U.S. House prayer
Isleta woman makes history by being first Native woman to lead U.S. House prayer
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
Advertisement


Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
New Mexico on pace to break oil production record
New Mexico on pace to break oil production record
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte
County names portion of road after civil rights leader
County names portion of road after civil rights leader
New Mexico issues warning as vaping illnesses increase
New Mexico issues warning as vaping illnesses increase