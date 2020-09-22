County officials encourage people to participate in National Voter Registration Day | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

County officials encourage people to participate in National Voter Registration Day

Grace Reader
Updated: September 22, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 03:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — County officials are encouraging people to get ready for the upcoming election by participating in National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

“The deadline for online registration and the traditional paper registration is October 6th,” said Floyd Vasquez Jr., with the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office.

Advertisement

Officials said they’ve had some issues getting people to register in-person due to the pandemic. That’s why the socially distanced voter registration event they’re hosting Tuesday is more important than ever.

“It’s been the case that traditionally in the presidential election there would be a lot of in person voter registration drives on campus, community, events, concerts, festivals. That of course hasn’t been happening this year,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said there are options for people who missed Tuesday’s event.

“If you have that driver’s license you can go to NMvote.org and register anytime. It’s very fast it’s very convenient,” he said.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 6. New Mexico also allows same day registration, but requires people to go in-person.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
New Mexico governor says Trump 'botched' pandemic response
New Mexico governor says Trump 'botched' pandemic response
Lawyer offers advice for planning wedding during pandemic
Lawyer offers advice for planning wedding during pandemic
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
Advertisement


Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy
Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy
Questions remain for upcoming ski season
Questions remain for upcoming ski season
County officials encourage people to participate in National Voter Registration Day
County officials encourage people to participate in National Voter Registration Day
Downtown goats draw attention from residents
Downtown goats draw attention from residents
Dr. Scrase provides COVID-19 update on latest state trends, gating criteria
Dr. Scrase provides COVID-19 update on latest state trends, gating criteria