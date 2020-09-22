County officials encourage people to participate in National Voter Registration Day

Grace Reader
Updated: September 22, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 03:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — County officials are encouraging people to get ready for the upcoming election by participating in National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.
“The deadline for online registration and the traditional paper registration is October 6th,” said Floyd Vasquez Jr., with the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office.
Officials said they’ve had some issues getting people to register in-person due to the pandemic. That’s why the socially distanced voter registration event they’re hosting Tuesday is more important than ever.
“It’s been the case that traditionally in the presidential election there would be a lot of in person voter registration drives on campus, community, events, concerts, festivals. That of course hasn’t been happening this year,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said there are options for people who missed Tuesday’s event.
“If you have that driver’s license you can go to NMvote.org and register anytime. It’s very fast it’s very convenient,” he said.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 6. New Mexico also allows same day registration, but requires people to go in-person.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company