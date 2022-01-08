County seeks input for proposed South Valley trail

"Currently it's all dirt some areas are sandy some areas have tree canopy other areas are wide open with no vegetation so it really varies,” said Richard Meadows Bernalillo County technical planning manager.

He said plans are to create a more formal multi-use trail and open space to connect the neighborhoods and communities in the South Valley similar to the Bosque Trail.

"We're asking the community members, do they want a hard surface trail or not, do they want more tree canopy and vegetation, do they want to enhance it as a wildlife area? How do they want to use that space and it could vary by where you are, we've broken it up into 5 sections.”

Meadows said once they decide on a design – they still need to get funding from county commissioners – so any changes to the trail are likely still years away.