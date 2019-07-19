Couple accused of making child pornography and abusing two young girls

The couple is facing a slew of charges – accused of sexually abusing two young girls in their care and making child pornography involving the girls.



According to an arrest warrant, Crystal admitted to the crimes.



The document states, "...she admitted to photographing (the victims) and providing these photos to her husband, John Dickman. These photos were used for John's own sexual gratification."



The victims are just 3 and 6 years old.



According to the criminal complaint, Crystal told investigators some of the child pornography was filmed when the couple was staying with a family member at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.



The court documents state the couple was homeless and frequently stayed in local motels, and 128 images and videos of child porn were uploaded to the couple's Google account since February 2015.



The state has filed a motion to hold both suspects in jail with no bond while they await trial. A judge will make a decision on that motion later.