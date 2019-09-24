Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son

Patrick Hayes
September 24, 2019 05:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico couple is accused of prostituting their 8-year-old son.

Advertisement

James Stewart and Teri Sanchez, who are also accusing of trafficking their 7-year-old daughter, are facing new child abuse charges related to their son.

Prosecutors allege Stewart and Sanchez helped and encouraged two unknown men touch their son at a hotel between Aug. 2017 and April 2018.

The couple remains in custody.

Their next court date is scheduled for October.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: September 24, 2019 05:39 PM
Created: September 24, 2019 05:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
The Latest: Trump calls impeachment inquiry 'garbage'
The Latest: Trump calls impeachment inquiry 'garbage'
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Advertisement



Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
New Mexico's congressional delegation reacts to impeachment inquiry
New Mexico's congressional delegation reacts to impeachment inquiry
Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards