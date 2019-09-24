Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Patrick Hayes
September 24, 2019 05:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico couple is accused of prostituting their 8-year-old son.
James Stewart and Teri Sanchez, who are also accusing of trafficking their 7-year-old daughter, are facing new child abuse charges related to their son.
Prosecutors allege Stewart and Sanchez helped and encouraged two unknown men touch their son at a hotel between Aug. 2017 and April 2018.
The couple remains in custody.
Their next court date is scheduled for October.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 24, 2019 05:39 PM
Created: September 24, 2019 05:11 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved