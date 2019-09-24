Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant | KOB 4
Advertisement

Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant

Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant

Associated Press
September 24, 2019 09:12 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico couple is accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Cattle Baron Restaurant in Roswell.
    
The state attorney general's office says Brian Casaus and his wife, Tammy, are facing numerous charges that include tax fraud and money laundering.
    
Initial hearings for the couple are scheduled next week. Court records did not list attorneys for either defendant.
    
Criminal complaints allege that Brian Casaus used his position as the restaurant's controller and office manager to transfer funds from the restaurant's bank account to personal accounts belonging to him and his wife.
    
Tammy Casaus worked as the restaurant's payroll coordinator.
    
The alleged fraud happened between 2012 and 2016.
    
Prosecutors say the money was used for personal expenses and to make payments to multiple credit cards and casinos.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 24, 2019 09:12 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
Deciding between being the hero or the good witness
Advertisement



Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
University of New Mexico enrollment declines
University of New Mexico enrollment declines
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Presbyterian offers medication take-back program
Presbyterian offers medication take-back program
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant