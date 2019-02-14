Couple celebrates 70th Valentine's Day together
Joy Wang
February 14, 2019 10:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The beginning of Alfred and Rosemary Baca's love story took some maneuvering, kind of like the puzzles they enjoy these days.
"We talked for maybe 2 to 3 minutes, and she had to go," Alfred said. "I fell for her the minute she left, and we've been seeing each other ever since for 70 some odd years."
Alfred went to UNM and played baseball for the Lobos. Rosemary supported him along the way, and when he retired, he joined a senior traveling softball team.
"Rosemary and I traveled to 32 different cities in the United States and Canada. Playing ball. That's part of the secret we're together," Alfred said.
With all that, the Baca's managed to raise a big family, with 11 children, 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They make sure to fill their home with faith, laughter and music.
"There's really no secret, we've been blessed, that's all there is to it," Rosemary said. "We take care of each other."
