Couple finds eternal love at Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return | KOB 4
Couple finds eternal love at Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return

Ryan Laughlin
August 15, 2019 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Derek Mathers and Leah Fetz found eternal love inside Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return.

"We've been wanting to go to New Mexico and Santa Fe specifically for a while," Mathers said. 

The Denver couple had been dating for 6 years. Meow Wolf was a must for the couple – but Fetz didn't know how unforgettable it was going to be. 

"I actually started to propose to her and then stopped and we got that on video," Mathers said. 

"In one of the instances, he handed the camera to somebody and was like, 'can you take a video of us?'" Fetz said. "A video? What are we supposed to be doing? And he just immediately backed up." 

Fetz said for a second she thought Fetz was going to propose to her. 

"I couldn't think of why else you would have asked somebody to take a video of us!" Fetz said. "And Derek was like, 'no, no that would be crazy!'" 

Mathers said he played it cool, so it was on to the back up plan. 

"Actually, jumping out of the refrigerator was plan D," Mathers said.

He then asked a total stranger to capture the most important moment of his life. He popped out of Meow Wolf's refrigerator portal and popped the question.

"At first, I didn't believe him," Fetz said. "Like I looked at him and I was in total shock. I saw the ring he was holding up and was like 'oh, this is for real.'" 

She said yes. 

"I'll be able to tell our kids that he popped out of a refrigerator," Fetz said.

The couple said they'll definitely be back to New Mexico, and Meow Wolf will always be a special place for them. 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: August 15, 2019 06:25 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 05:51 PM

