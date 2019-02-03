Couple loses almost everything in fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque couple is trying to figure out what to do after almost everything they own was destroyed in a fire.
Thursday, a fire started in the wall of their apartment when sparks from a welding torch ignited insulation. Stephanie and Brynndyn Ratledge were arriving home when they saw smoke coming from the side of their building.
They had just enough time to grab their cat and get out of their apartment.
Smoke and water damage ruined almost everything they own, including their newly prepared nursery. The couple is expecting their first baby soon.
If things couldn’t get any worse, the couple doesn’t have renters insurance and will have to figure out how to prepare a home for their newborn.
For now, they’re just thankful everyone is OK.
